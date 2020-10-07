New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple is all geared up for its second fall event of the year. The Cupertino-based tech giant has sent out invites to bloggers and media for its next virtual event on October 13. Various reports suggest that the company will be finally launching iPhone 12 series, after it faced production delays due to the pandemic. The invite says “Hi, Speed," apparently a reference to iPhone’s new processor and possibly the fact that it will support 5G connectivity. Apple's new iPhone 12 series is expected to sport the company's next-gen A14 chipset. The event will start at 10:30 pm IST and will streamed on apple.com.

What to expect at Apple iPhone 12 launch event?

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

Apple iPhone 12 Specifications (rumoured)

The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to foreign analysts.The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral. All four iPhone models are said to feature improved designs, a new A14 processor, a smaller notch, and better cameras. Analysts expect Apple to show a new version of the iPhone with 5G connectivity at the event. Analysts have also highlighted possible new AirPods over-ear wireless headphones and tags for finding lost items using wireless signals. Rumor has it that the iPhone 12 would feature a boxier design with flat edges, similar to how the iPad Pro looks.

Other expected launches

The tech-giant could also unveil a smaller HomePod smart speaker, over-ear headphones, an all-new Apple TV streaming box, and the rumoured Tile-like location tracking device.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha