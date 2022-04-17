New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you are a shopping spree, you may be aware of Amazon's 'deal of the day' scheme, under which the e-commerce website offers a single product for sale for a period of 24 to 36 hours. Today, on April 17, Amazon is offering a record deal on Apple iPhone 12, wherein you can grab the smartphone for under Rs. 45,000 only while its original cost is Rs. 65,900. This is because of the discount, exchange, and bank offers being offered on the premium phone.

At a time when it is very difficult to grab discount offers on Apple iPhones, people who are planning to buy one mustn't let go of the opportunity. Here's all you need to know about the exclusive offer.

Deals, discounts, and offers

The Apple iPhone 12 in blue color with 64 GB storage can be purchased at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 54,900 on Amazon against its market price of Rs. 65,900. With this, you can easily save Rs. 11,000 on the phone because of the price drop.

Exchange offer

If you exchange your old phone for an Apple iPhone, you can get a further discount of up to Rs. 12,550. With the price cut and exchange offer, the iPhone will cost you Rs. 42,350 on Amazon. However, you need to check whether the exchange offer should be available at your place, which you can check by entering the pin code of your area. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the phone you are exchanging and its condition.

Bank offer

Finally, Amazon is offering certain bank offers on iPhone 12. The offers include a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Transactions on minimum purchase value Rs. 5000; 7.5 percent up to Rs. 2000 instant discount on Standard Chartered Credit Card EMI transactions; and 7.5 percent up to Rs. 2000 instant discount on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions.

