New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple on Tuesday unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 12 series with 5G support, A14 bionic chip and new design with flatter curves. The much-anticipated series starts from $699 onwards. In addition to the three regular variants like previous series, Apple also launched iPhone 12 Mini which has been priced at $699 and sports features same as that of iPhone 12, except a 5.4-inch display.

In India, Apple iPhone 12 will be available at Rs 79,900 while the iPhone 12 Mini will be priced at Rs 69,900. The iPhone 12 is priced at $799 (approx Rs 58,400), iPhone 12 Pro at $999 (approx Rs 73,000) and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,099 (approx Rs 80,000).

To begin with, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for consumers in India starting Friday, October 30 while the other two models iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come later next month.

For the first time, Apple has announced that the iPhones will not come with wired earphones, charging adapter and earpods. Apple will just include a a Lightning to USB Type-C cable for charging.

Here is a look at the four variants of iPhone 12 launched at the Apple 'Hi Speed' event:

iPhone 12

Apple launched the iPhone 12 which has been priced at $799 and comes with a 6.1-inch display and 5G support, which the company claims to be the fastest with mobile internet bandwidth of 4Gbps, with 200Mbps upload speeds.

Priced at Rs 79,900, Apple iPhone 12 will be available in India, South Korea, and more than a dozen other countries and regions beginning Friday, October 30.

iPhone 12 sports Super Retina XDR Display which Apple claims is one of the most durable and best screens ever. Moreover, it is supported with Ceramic Sheild which enhances the phone's durability and offers four times better drop performance.

A striking enhancement in the new iPhone series is the A14 bionic chip which the company claims will give 50 per cent better performance to new iPhones. Apple claims the new six-core CPU is up to 50 per cent faster than any smartphone.

The iPhone 12 features a 12MP ultra wide camera + 12MP wide angle lens. Also the Night Mode comes in both rear and front cameras. It will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colour options.

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest phone by Apple which comes with features same as that of iPhone 12, except a smaller 5.4-inch display. Priced at Rs 69,900, iPhone 12 Mini will be available in India later next month in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colour options.

Like iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini is powered by A14 Bionic processor and uses a 5 nanometer process. The phone comes with OLED Super Retina XDR display.

The specs specs include a 12-megapixel f/1.6 main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Apple has improved low-light performance on the iPhone 12 Mini, and the front-facing camera will also include its own Night Mode.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta