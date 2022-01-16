New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple iPhone 12 is available at its lowest reported price of Rs 53,999. As part of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, currently open for Amazon Prime members, Apple iPhone 12 64 GB version is available at Rs 53,999 down from its original price of Rs 65,900.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will go live for non-prime members from midnight January 17 and will end on January 20, 2022.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants and are splash, water and dust resistant. It runs on iOS 15 operating system and support MagSafe wireless charging. It also said that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have 12 MP camera system.

Apple’s iPhone 12 remains in high-demand due to its high-end specifications and sleek design.

A user gets two rear cameras, a wide angle and an ultra-wide angle, both with 12-megapixel sensors. The night mode is accessible across both front and rear camera setups with sharp details during daytime as well as night. Apple iPhone 12 is also enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition.

Apple iPhone 13 vs Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 13 may technically be a better phone, but it looks a lot like the iPhone 12. While the iPhone 13 has new camera features, A15 processor, better battery life, and a couple of new colors, it’s not all that different than the iPhone 12. One still gets a Super Retina display, 5G, an incredibly fast processor, and an excellent camera. User also gets iOS upgrades for years to come.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma