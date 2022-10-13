Apple iPad Pro Likely To Launch With M2 Chip On October 24: Report

Apple is likely to launch its two variants of iPad Pro which include- an 11-inch iPad and a 12.9-inch this month. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino’s tech giant is likely to launch the 10th generation of iPad and iPad Pro on October 24, 2022.

According to reports, Apple may launch its 10th generation iPads with its flagship M2 chipset along with the new iPad OS 16.1. However, the tech giant is not expected to host any event for the launch and will launch both variants on the press releases.

It was rumoured that Apple may hold two events this year to launch all of its gadgets. Recently, Apple organised the ‘Far Out 2022’ event in which the company launched its flagship ‘iPhone 14’ series along with Apple Watch and AirPods.

But the company is yet to release the next generation iPads and all new MacBooks. Gurman, in a report, also mentioned that the company is currently busy fixing the major bugs in the latest version of iPad OS.

On the other hand, Apple announced the MacBook Pro on 18th October, and the laptop went on sale on October 26th. The slanted start can be summarised as follows:

A new design for the 10th generation iPad could be coming. Additionally, the standard iPad could also come with USB-C and 5G connectivity under the EU directive. Apple may announce iPad Pro with their M2 chipset. Along with its new MacBook Pro, a Mac Mini is also expected.

Apple iPads are arguably the best available tablets available all across the globe. Be it gaming, designing, editing, or streaming, the device never fails to do its task smoothly. Apple has launched many variants that have made every profession look up to it at least once.