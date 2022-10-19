Apple iPad, iPad Pro 2022 Launched In India; Check Price, Features And Other Details Here

The tech giant Apple has launched its all-new iPad Pro and iPad 2022 worldwide including in India. The pro variant gets an M2 chip, whereas the iPad gets an A14 bionic chipset. The users can make their choice from 2 models- 11 inches and 12.9 inches. However, the other things are pretty similar to its predecessor.

What’s New In iPad Pro:

As per the tech giant, the all-new M2 Chip which has an 8-core CPU is 15 percent faster than the previous version of iPads. On the other hand, it has got a 10-core GPU which is 35 percent faster and better in terms of graphics. M2's 16-core neural engine also improves machine learning tasks.

Apple is also introducing an all-new "hover" feature to this generation of Apple Pencils. This appears to use a combination of hardware and software (iPadOS 16) to allow the iPad Pro to display "up to 12mm" above the display, allowing the user to create markup before, so you can easily create sketches and illustrations.

Apple iPad Pro Specifications:

The all-new iPad Pro has not seen any major difference rather than the M2 chipset. Apple has offered a LED Liquid Retina XDR display for its 12.9-inch variant, whereas the 11-inch model only gets a Liquid Retina display.

Talking about the optics, it has got a 12MP ultra wide-angle primary shooter along with a 12 MP wide-angle front camera for selfies.

Talking about the connectivity options, it features 5G support and WiFi 6E along with updating iOS 16.

Apple iPad Pro Price In India:

The 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at Rs 81,900 in India and Rs 96,900 for its Cellular version; the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced at Rs 1,12,900 and Rs 1,27,900 for the Cellular version. Both versions come in two finishes, Space Grey and Silver, and can be purchased with up to 2TB of storage, although the base variant still comes with 128GB. The tablet will be available starting October 26th in India. You can find out more about it on the Apple store’s official website.

Apple iPad 2022:

With the iPad Pro, the tech giant has also launched its 10th generation Apple iPad in India. The iPad features an Apple A14 Bionic chip and a 10.9-inch Retina display. Apple has also removed the ‘Home Button’ but still has thick bezels.

Talking about the optics, the iPad 2022 has a primary shooter of 12MP with 4K recording support. In terms of the front camera, it features a 12MP ultrawide camera with a primary landscape orientation.



In terms of connectivity, this iPad also gets a 5G cellular option with WiFi 6 support with the revolutionary USB Type-C port.

Apple has tried to make another move by making its iPad 2022 compatible with Magic Keyboard Folio. It comes with full-size keys and a trackpad for gesture control making it a cool thing to own. It will also support Apple Pencils.

Apple iPad 2022 Price:

The all-new iPad 2022 will be available in the market at a starting price of Rs 44,900 ( WiFi) and Rs 59,900 for the cellular model. It will be available in different colours which are- blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

Talking about the accessories, The Magic Keyboard Folio is priced at Rs 24,900. Both the iPads and accessories will be in stock from October 26, 2022.