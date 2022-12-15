Apple iOS Update: From 5G Support To New Data Policies, What's New In Apple's Latest Software Update

Apple has released its much-awaited update of the year. The California-based tech giant has rolled out its iOS 16.2 with a plethora of new features which will let users access new multi-tasking features along with enhanced privacy settings.

As the number suggests, iOS 16.2 is the second major update of the recently launched iOS 16 with new add-on features including the new festivities as the world is near the year-end festivals. The new update stands for around 1.3 GB and is available for download from the settings option of your phone if you have iPhone 8 and above including the iPhone SE 2.

If you are an Apple user and want to know what new features have been added to your phone, here is a quick walkthrough of all the major features:

1. Freeform App: As reported, the tech giant released its eagerly awaited software update and unveiled the Freeform application. The app will be accessible on iPads and Macs running macOS Ventura 13.1 and iPadOS 16.2, in addition to iPhones. Wondering what is it? Apple describes it as a collaboration tool that allows users to add and preview "a wide range" of files inline without having to worry about layouts or page sizes or even leaving the board. Since all of the data is stored in iCloud, these boards can be accessed on various devices.

2. The second major update is the addition of Apple Music Sing. With this Apple has introduced a new Karaoke style feature for its users. In this, a user will get a choice to sing a solo or duet song with the help of on-screen beat-by-beat lyrics from over a million songs available on Apple Music.

3. With the recent announcement of end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups, Notes, Phones, and wallets, Apple with the update has done it. The tally now reaches 23 end-to-end encrypted data categories, thanks to the Advanced Data Protection system. Now it will be interesting to see how Apple will protect iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar.

4. Taking some inspiration from other phone manufacturers, the tech giant has finally given the option of Always on Display. For a change, the tech giant has provided more control to the users to manage the lock screen wallpaper, notifications, and more.

5. Another addition that we think might be useful for Apple users is the improved search in Messages. Just like WhatsApp, users will now be able to search for certain keywords. Adding on that, Apple products now have much more optimised and smarted Airdrop which will automatically switch itself to ‘Only Contacts’ after 10 minutes of the time it’s switched on. Also, crash detection has seen improved usage.

6. 5G Addition: With many speculations being made on, Apple has now finally made the 5G services on the device available with its latest software update. Now users with 5G supported iPhones can use the 5G network (if available in the city).