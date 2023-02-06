Apple iOS 16.3 Users Facing iCloud Backup Issues; Everything You Need To Know

THE TECH giant Apple has recently rolled out its latest software update iOS 16.3 with a series of new features and bug fixes. However, some of the users are notably facing issues with taking a backup of the data, iCloud Drive, and Photos, according to a report by Apple Insider. The report further mentions that it might be happening because of the two-step verification.

The incidents occur after iOS 16.3 was updated, which introduced security adjustments that made it possible to secure accounts with physical security keys and expanded Advanced Data Protection outside of the US. The customers have reported seeing a notice that reads, "There was an unexpected error, Please try again later. "

Two-factor authentication is typically not enabled, which is a recurring theme in the users' reports. Even if two-factor authentication is already set, there are a few instances of users reporting the same issue, thus it's possible that there's another reason for it.

According to the report, some users have attempted to get in touch with Apple's support for assistance, proving that the tech giant is aware that something is wrong with the system. The manufacturer of the iPhone had previously stated that it was bringing its Advanced Data Protection option to users all across the world. In the meantime, the tech giant patched a zero-day security flaw that was actively exploited on the majority of iPhones in its most recent iOS software update in December of last year.

Last month, the California-based technology giant started rolling out iOS 16.3 for the compatible iPhones with Advanced Data Protection, improved freeform application, enhanced crash detection feature for pro models, horizontal line fix, improved Siri, and fixed system for the Apple CarPlay.

On the other hand, Apple could soon introduce a premium Apple iPhone Ultra series with an improved camera, faster chips, and even better features, claims a Bloomberg report.

(With agency inputs)