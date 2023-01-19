Apple iOS 16.3 Update: iPhone Users To Get New Update By Next Week; What Will Change?

The tech giant Apple has officially announced that it would be rolling out its latest software iOS 16.3 for all the supported iPhones next week. The much-awaited software update might bring new features including some major bug fixes, security updates, and additional features.

This came after the tech giant rolled out a press release that announced new Apple Watch bands, Apple has also announced that it would be rolling out the new software update. Additionally, a report by MacRumors also mentions that the company could also roll out iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and presumably tvOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2.

“The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week and will require an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, as well as an iPhone 8 or later or an iPhone SE (2nd generation) running iOS 16.3,” the press release said.

This statement clearly hints that, in order to get the new iOS 16 wallpaper, the users need to have iOS 16.3 which could roll out soon. The press statement continued by stating that the new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will also be accessible the following week and that iOS 16.3 must be installed on an iPhone 8 or later.

According to MacRumors, here is a list of new add-ons that the upcoming iOS 16.3 could come up with:

1. Support for Apple ID security keys

2. A redesigned HomePod Handoff prompt in the aftermath of the release of a new second-generation HomePod.

3. Changed the wording for the Emergency SOS in Settings.

The freeform app, karaoke support for Apple Sing, advanced data protection, two new lock screen widgets, new always-on display options, live sports scores, new airdrop settings, and 5G compatibility for iPhones were all included in the iOS 16.2 update that was released in mid-December.