Apple iOS 16.1.1 Rolled Out For iPhones And iPad Users; What's New In Latest Update

California-based tech giant which is having a busy quarter has rolled out yet another series of updates. Notably, Apple has released iOS 16.1.1 and iPad OS 16.1.1 with some bug fixes including connectivity issues and ad-related issues. This came after the users reported issues on social media websites and other websites.

The users took to Twitter to explain that their iPhones and iPads automatically get disconnected from the Wi-Fi while the device is in the stand-by mode. Adding on to that, the advertisers also complained that they are facing some technical issues while looking at the metrics of the ads they placed.

Recently, the tech giant rolled out its latest iOS 16.1 with live activities, iCloud Shared Photo Library, Lock Screen/Home Screen Customization, Apple Fitness+ on iPhone Without an Apple Watch, Clean Energy Charging, Emergency SOS via Satellite, bug fixes, and more.

Here’s how you can download the update if you have a compatible device:

1. Visit your iPhone's Settings application.

2. Select General from the Settings menu.

3. The most recent software update will be displayed automatically when you select the Software Update option.

4. Select "Download" then "Install."

5. As soon as you agree to Apple's terms and conditions, enter your iPhone's password.

6. Once this is confirmed, proceed with installing iOS 16.1.1 by following the on-screen instructions.

Recently, Apple has announced that it would be rolling out iOS 16.2 in mid-December for all the eligible phones along with the 5G services enabled. Not only this, but the phone would also receive a much more stable UI and some add-on features.