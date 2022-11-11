Apple iOS 16.1.1 Rolled Out For iPhones And iPad Users; What's New In Latest Update

Apple has released iOS 16.1.1 and iPad OS 16.1.1 for the eligible users with some bug fixes.

By Ashish Singh
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:11 AM IST
Minute Read
Apple iOS 16.1.1 Rolled Out For iPhones And iPad Users; What's New In Latest Update

California-based tech giant which is having a busy quarter has rolled out yet another series of updates. Notably, Apple has released iOS 16.1.1 and iPad OS 16.1.1 with some bug fixes including connectivity issues and ad-related issues. This came after the users reported issues on social media websites and other websites.

The users took to Twitter to explain that their iPhones and iPads automatically get disconnected from the Wi-Fi while the device is in the stand-by mode. Adding on to that, the advertisers also complained that they are facing some technical issues while looking at the metrics of the ads they placed.

Recently, the tech giant rolled out its latest iOS 16.1 with live activities, iCloud Shared Photo Library, Lock Screen/Home Screen Customization, Apple Fitness+ on iPhone Without an Apple Watch, Clean Energy Charging, Emergency SOS via Satellite, bug fixes, and more.

Also Read
Meta Layoffs: Facebook Employee, On Maternity Leave, Fired; Received Mail..
Meta Layoffs: Facebook Employee, On Maternity Leave, Fired; Received Mail..

Here’s how you can download the update if you have a compatible device:

1. Visit your iPhone's Settings application.
2. Select General from the Settings menu.
3. The most recent software update will be displayed automatically when you select the Software Update option.
4. Select "Download" then "Install."
5. As soon as you agree to Apple's terms and conditions, enter your iPhone's password.
6. Once this is confirmed, proceed with installing iOS 16.1.1 by following the on-screen instructions.

Also Read
Elon Musk's First Mail To Twitter Employees Leaked; Here's What He Said
Elon Musk's First Mail To Twitter Employees Leaked; Here's What He Said

Recently, Apple has announced that it would be rolling out iOS 16.2 in mid-December for all the eligible phones along with the 5G services enabled. Not only this, but the phone would also receive a much more stable UI and some add-on features.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.