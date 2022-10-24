Apple iOS 16.1 Update To Roll Out Today: Checkout The List Of iPhones Which Will Get The Update

Apple is all set to launch its all-new iOS 16.1 with major bug fixes, improvements, and add-on features. The tech giant has confirmed that it will launch iOS 16.1 along with iPad OS 16 and Mac OS Ventura today. According to a report, the new update is set to come with 8 add-on features.

The main set of features will include iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Clean Energy Charging Feature, Apple Fitness Plus (without any need for Apple Watch), Matter in the Home App, Apple Card Services, Share Keys in the Wallet App and Bug Fixes.

Talking about Apple Fitness Plus, it will be available in 21 nations, including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Apple Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app.

Users can already stay encouraged to shut their Move ring through coaching, awards, activity sharing, and other features in Fitness+, which will be fully integrated with the Fitness app starting with iOS 16.1, which will be located in the middle tab. The company has stated that after signing up, users can use Fitness+ on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.



List of iPhone models that will get iOS 16.1 updates:

Iphone 14 Series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

IPhone 13 Series: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

IPhone 12 Series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

IPhone 11 Series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

iPhone X.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone SE (3rd gen) and iPhone SE (2nd gen).