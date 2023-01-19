Apple Introduces New Generation HomePod; All You Need To Know About The Smart Speaker

The California-based tech giant Apple announced the second-generation HomePod on Wednesday, which features next-generation acoustics in a stunning, iconic design. HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks, and is packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence. Notably, the company on Tuesday launched its next-generation Mac minis and MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipset.

"The new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs by leveraging our audio expertise and innovations," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With the popularity of HomePod mini, we've seen growing interest in even more powerful acoustics achievable in a larger HomePod. We're thrilled to bring the next generation of HomePod to customers around the world," he added.

2023 HomePod 2nd Generation: What’s New

In order to provide even more sophisticated computational audio that maximises the full potential of its acoustic system for a ground-breaking listening experience, the S7 processor is integrated with software and system-sensing technology. With Apple Music, users can access a library of over 100 million songs, enjoy spatial audio with a single HomePod or a stereo pair, or build an engaging home theatre with Apple TV 4K.

Additionally, Apple mentioned that two or more HomePod or HomePod small speakers unlock a number of potential features. With this, HomePod can now recognise up to six voices, allowing each resident to hear their own songs, request reminders, and schedule activities on the calendar. A fantastic home theatre experience can be had by pairing HomePod with Apple TV 4K with ease.

The revamped Home app, which offers new categories for climate, lights, and security, makes it simple to set up and handle the smart home and has a new multi-camera view, allowing users to easily navigate, view, and organise accessories.

2023 HomePod 2nd Generation Price In India:

HomePod (2nd generation) will be available starting on February 3 for Rs 32,900. With iOS 16.3 or later, the smart speaker works with iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later, iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad mini (5th generation) and later. Notably, the first generation's price in India was Rs 19,990.

HomePod comes with a color-coordinated braided charging cable and is available in white and midnight, a new shade manufactured from a mesh fabric that is 100 percent recyclable.