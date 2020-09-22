With a long range of products and services, the launch of Apple India online store comes just ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Tech giant Apple’s first online store in India is set to go Live on September 23. With a long range of products and services, the launch of Apple India online store comes just ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals.

For logistics support, the company has partnered with Blue Dart as its ground-fulfillment partner. Currently, sells its products in India via third-party e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Accessible in both Hindi and English, the Apple India online store will offer Apple’s complete range of products as it joins the company’s E-commerce stories in 37 other countries.

At the online store, Apple will sell its complete range of iPhone line-up (including Apple iPhone SE, Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Apple iPhone XR), Mac computers, iPad series, Apple Watch series, Apple AirPods family, HomePod smart speaker and more. The company is also offering trade-in for your old iPhone as well as other smartphones when you buy a new Apple iPhone.

Via the online store, customers will also be able to seek support and guidance for the existing products or for new purchases. The Shopping Assistance feature will allow customers to connect with Apple Specialists, in English and Hindi languages. These specialists will be able to help with support and pre-purchase guidance.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities. We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time,” says Deirdre O'Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta