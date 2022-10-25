Apple Increases Subscription Prices For Its Music And TV Services In US; Here's Why

Apple has hiked the prices of its subscription services including the Apple TV+, One, and Apple Music. Notably, the price hike is limited to US and UK and India has seen no changes in subscription prices as of now. The reason for the price hike is due to the licensing and the rise of inflation, confirmed by an official.

What Are The New Rates?

According to a report by India Today, the monthly cost of Apple Music has gone up by $1 for lone users and by $2 for family customers. The plans are now $10.99 (around Rs 900) and $16.99, respectively (roughly Rs 1,400). The cost of Apple TV+ plans has increased by $2 and $10, respectively, to $6.99 (about Rs 600) a month or $69 (about Rs 5,700) per year. Last but not least, the Apple One plan costs $16.95 per month (individual), $22.95 per month (family), and $32.95 per month. It combines all of the key Apple subscriptions, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ under one roof (premier).

Apple Music, Apple One Rates And Apple TV+ Rates In India:

Talking about the prices in India, all the prices remain unchanged. For your reference, an individual will pay Rs 99 per month for Apple Music; for a household of up to six, it costs Rs 149; and for students, it costs Rs 59. A membership to Apple TV+ costs Rs 99 per month and Rs 999 per year. In India, the Apple One subscription comes with 50GB of iCloud storage, and access to Music, TV+, and Arcade. The monthly fee is Rs 195 for individual users and Rs 365 for family subscribers.

An Apple representative told 9to5Mac what caused the price increase and provided further details. "The switch to Apple Music is a result of an increase in licence prices, which will result in higher streaming fees for musicians and songwriters. We also keep introducing cutting-edge features to Apple Music to make it the best listening experience in the world.