Apple Improves Lead Time From 35 Days To 29 Days For Its Pro Models; Details

The production problems that the tech giant Apple was having with its flagship models after China's government imposed a lockdown on the country, where it has its largest production facility, now appear to be resolved. As per a report by Apple Insider, the lead time has now become the priority of Apple and has improved already.

This came after the company had prioritised the production and now ultimately resulted in the lessened lead time from production to customers getting their hands on the iPhones. Apple, which was trying to reduce the delay of its Pro models (which are in demand due to the end-year increased sales) has managed to shorten the lead time from 35 days to 29 days one week ago, says the report. It was reported last week that shipments of iPhone 14 Pro models would decline by 20 million in the fourth quarter (Q4).

Additionally, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, has confirmed that the company will produce the anticipated numbers of 15 million and 20 million fewer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units than expected.

The whole problem started last month when the Chinese government imposed a strict lockdown all over the country amid the rising Covid cases. After this, the migrant workers were seen escaping the plant. Additionally, the Chinese workers at Foxconn clashed with security personnel and company representatives over unpaid bonuses for work done during Covid lockdowns which resulted in delayed production and a huge controversy.

Foxconn recently released an official statement in which it apologised for the dispute. It said, "We apologise for a computer input error and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters. Try its best to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees," it pledged.