Apple Launch Event 2020: The online booking for HomePod Mini will start from November 6 and shipping wil begin from November 16.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple on Tuesday launched HomePod Mini smart speaker at a budget price of $99. The online booking for HomePod Mini will start from November 6 and shipping wil begin from November 16. In India, HomePod mini will be available in white and space grey for Rs 9,900 from apple.com and Apple Authorised Resellers.

The HomePod Mini will come features like passive radiator for the bass, 360-degree audio, Apple S5 chip and touch backlit display on the top for controls, bringing amazing sound to your home. The speaker will be available in two colour variants, white and grey.

Moreover, the smart speaker will also recognise multiple voices in the house, unlike the previous versions which only recognised one voice.

The HomePod Mini comes with Apple S5 chip that optmises loudness, adjusts the dynamic range and controls the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real-time.

Apple claims that the device comes with some safety features to keep user data encrypted. It also has features like intercom and full smart home control allowing the user to control home temperature and other things through the speaker.

HomePod mini speakers can also play music in sync, and “intelligently” create stereo pairing when placed in the same room. HomePod will also add Amazon Prime soon, apart from Apple Music, the company announced.

According to Apple, the HomePod Mini features an Apple-designed acoustic waveguide to direct the flow of sound down and out towards the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience.

Apple also debuted a new “Intercom” feature that allows for customers with multiple HomePod devices in different rooms to communicate throughout the house. Intercom messages will also appear on connected iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta