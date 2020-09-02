New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple and Google are working to build new technology for phone software in order to trace and curb the spread of the coronavirus. The companies are trying to approach more US states to use this technology. The software will be automatically generated into the phone technology and the updates available will inform people of the vulnerability around them even if their local public health agency hasn't built its own compatible app.

According to reports published in a US-based article, the tech giants on Tuesday launched the second phase of their “exposure notification” system, designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. However, several states in the US have built pandemic apps using the tech companies' framework. This software sees the biggest number of users as compared to the other applications.

Now, the adoption of the new technology by Apple and Google in the rest of the United States is dependent on the government. If the government allows the companies then those states will automatically be able to opt in to the system without having to download an app. They'll be prompted with a notification asking if they consent to run the system on their phones, said reports.

According to AP, the companies said, “Expecting Maryland, Nevada, Virginia and Washington, D.C., to be the first in the US to launch the new version of their tool.” “Nearly half a million of its 8.5 million residents have downloaded its app since the state in early August became the first to launch a customized pandemic app using the Google-Apple framework, AP news quoted Virginia”

However, there are several states where the network developed by these countries doesn't work and it did not allow the users to download these applications. But, the companies are working on this issue and will soon establish the National server.

