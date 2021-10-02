New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Ahead of the upcoming festive season in India, tech giant Apple has announced its festive offer for buyers of the iPhone in the country. The offer, the company said, will be available to customers on iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, adding that customers also have a chance of getting AirPods for free.

The company has said that the offer will begin from October 7 and continue November 4 or till the time the stock lasts. It said that the available stock for iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini will be limited and thus customers are advised to make the best use of the offer as soon as possible.

Apple has also said that customers can pick AirPods of their choice -- AirPods without the wireless charging case, AirPods with the wireless charging case and AirPods Pro. It also said that a customer can also engrave their iPad, AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPod touch with emojis, numbers, and text for free.

Prices of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and AirPods:

In India, iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of Rs 65,900 while iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 59,900. On the other hand, AirPods without the wireless charging case in India can be purchased for Rs 14,900 while it costs Rs 18,900 with the wireless charging case. The AirPods Pro, meanwhile, costs Rs 24,900.

Specifications of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini:

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants and are splash, water and dust resistant. The company has said that they are available in six colour variants -- Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, and Purple -- and run on Apple A14 Bionic chipset.

Apple has also said that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have iOS 15 operating system and support MagSafe wireless charging. It also said that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have 12 MP camera system.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan