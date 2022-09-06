Apple 'Far Out' Event 2022: When, Where And How To Live Stream iPhone 14 Series Launch

Apple Inc. is all set to conduct its Fall launch event 'Far Out' on Wednesday, to reveal its range of products including the iPhone 14 series. The California-based company have had conducted its last two Fall launches online due to the covid-19 pandemic on its Cupertino campus but this year the Apple 'Far Out' will be held in person.

Far Out will be live-streamed as well on the official Apple website and on its YouTube channel. For those who wish to watch the Apple iPhone 14 launch, here’s where and when you can watch it.

Apple 'Far Out' Event 2022: Timing

Apple's September event will take place at 10.00 am PST (Pacific Standard Time). For India-based viewers, the event will start late at night at 10.30 pm. Based on the previous year's timings, Apple's keynotes usually go on till 12.00 am or 12.30 am.

Apple 'Far Out' Event 2022: Live Stream Details For Apple users

All the iproduct users can catch the live event directly on the official Apple website. You can also stream the event on the Safari browser from the Apple website. Users can also watch the event on the Apple TV app, which is part of most Apple devices such as iPhones, iPad and Macbooks.

Apple 'Far Out' Event 2022: Live Stream Details For Everyone

Apple's Cupertino event will be seen on its official YouTube channel. The event is scheduled for tomorrow at 10.30 pm IST. You can click on the link below to directly visit the page.

Meanwhile, as per several reports, it is expected that Apple in their event can launch iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch Pro and AirPods Pro 2. Apple is reportedly ditching the iPhone mini in favour of a new model which might be named iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will feature the A16 chipset. Apple will also announce the Watch Series 8 with a new design and better features.