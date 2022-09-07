-
07:42 PM
Apple 'Far Out' Event Live: Apple iPhone 14 Expected Specs
The Apple iPhone 14 is expected to be priced around Rs. 79,990, while the iPhone 14 Max is expected to be priced around Rs 90,000 for the base variant.
-
07:28 PM
Apple 'Far Out' Event Live: Where To Watch
The September 7 'Far Out' event will be streamed on Apple's official website, and the Apple TV app as well. The event will be streamed via Apple's YouTube channel, and for Apple device users it will be streamed on the Safari browser.
Technology
LIVE BLOG
Apple 'Far Out' Event 2022, LIVE: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 More Expected At 10:30 PM Today
Ashita Singh
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:42 PM IST
Apple is all set to launch iPhone 14 series in its Far Out event on September 7. The event will be live streamed on all major social media platforms. At the Apple event CEO, Tim Cook will showcase the new range of products along with other Apple executives. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and an all-new 'Pro' version of the Apple Watch is also expected in the Cupertino-based company's most anticipated launch.
07 September 2022