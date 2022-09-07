Apple 'Far Out' Event 2022, LIVE: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 More Expected At 10:30 PM Today

Apple is all set to launch iPhone 14 series in its Far Out event on September 7. The event will be live streamed on all major social media platforms. At the Apple event CEO, Tim Cook will showcase the new range of products along with other Apple executives. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and an all-new 'Pro' version of the Apple Watch is also expected in the Cupertino-based company's most anticipated launch.