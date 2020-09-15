The tech giant is expected to roll out a blitz of new products and updates which could include new iPad, Watch Series 6, cheaper Apple Watch, AirTags, One Services bundle, among others.

Apple is set to host its second major event for 2020 at 10:30 (Indian Standard Times) tonight after WWDC 2020, which was held in June. Unlike previous Septembers, the event will look different this year as it isn't expected to feature a packed crowd. Since 2012 Apple has announced the new iPhones at this time of the year, expectations this time around are for a delay in iPhone launches and for the event to focus on iPads and Apple Watch

Apple event timing, live stream details

The tech giant will host the Time flies event virtually — just like how it hosted WWDC 2020 in June. The livestream of Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event can be watched through Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app. You can also watch the event live from the video embedded below.

The Cupertino company is expected to unveil updates to several key products, including the Apple Watch and iPad, that will help determine whether it keeps up that streak. Apart from the likelihood of new updates in the iPad Air 4 and Apple Watch Series 6, the tech giant could launch Apple Airtags that let users keep track of wallets and keys, among other items

