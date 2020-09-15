Apple launches new iPad Air at $599; check price, features and key specifications
Apple has announced its new iPad Air during its September event named 'Time Flies', which was held virtually. The new Apple iPad Air comes with USB-C, advanced cameras and Apple pencil which attaches magnetically on the side.
Publish Date: Tue, 15 Sep 2020 11:24 PM IST
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma