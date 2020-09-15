Apple has announced its new iPad Air during its September event named 'Time Flies', which was held virtually. The new Apple iPad Air comes with USB-C, advanced cameras and Apple pencil which attaches magnetically on the side.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple has announced its new iPad Air during its September event named 'Time Flies', which was held virtually. The new Apple iPad Air comes with USB-C, advanced cameras and Apple pencil which attaches magnetically on the side.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma