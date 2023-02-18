Apple Desktops, Laptops To Now Get Windows 11 Support As Microsoft Partners With Alludo

IN A piece of good news for Apple Mac users who have just shifted to Apple from Microsoft, the M1 and M2 models of Apple's Macbook laptops will now support Windows 11. Microsoft has announced its partnership with Alludo (the brain behind Parallels Desktop) to run selected Arm-based versions of Windows 11 on M1 and M2-powered Mac computers and laptops.

The service can be used via Parallels Desktop for Mac, and now is backed by support straight from the Windows manufacturer. With enabled support for virtual Windows environments on Macs, the IT sector and consumers will get a chance to experience two operating systems in one device.

Parallels Desktop 11, as a second alternative to Apple’s existing macOS, will expand Windows app support and help to execute Windows-specific work on these models. This will reduce the scope for a secondary Windows machine for existing macOS users for exclusive use case scenarios to a large extent.

Parallels in a tweet wrote, "With #ParallelsDesktop authorized by @Microsoft, you can now confidently support users who need to run Arm versions of @Windows 11 on their Mac with @Apple silicon."

IT leaders, the ultimate solution is here! 🎉 With #ParallelsDesktop authorized by @Microsoft, you can now confidently support users who need to run Arm versions of @Windows 11 on their Mac with @Apple silicon. Learn more: https://t.co/UuTaj8zjGP pic.twitter.com/O87LK8fOks — Parallels (@parallels) February 16, 2023

Windows 11 OS will continue to function independently alongside macOS bringing the best of both worlds for the user, Parallels wrote in a blog. But the scope of features will not be comparable to a typical Windows 11 machine while using Parallels Desktop. A list of M1 & M2 powered models that will benefit from the support of Parallels Desktop include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini and Mac Studio.

According to Parallels, Key Management System, the volume licensing solution for enterprise licensing will offer Pro and Enterprise licenses to run Windows 11 OS on supported Apple devices.