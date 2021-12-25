New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: One of the biggest Indian electronics retail chain Vijay Sales have launched the Apple Days Sale. The sale offers several Apple products at a much-discounted rate. The Apple Days sale will be live till December 31, and it offers products including phones, Apple Watch, AirPods, etc, at a discounted price.

The price of iPhone 13 pro max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 in India have dropped subsequently, and one can easily avail of these exciting offers during the Apple Days sale. If you were thinking to buy a new iPhone then this is the right time for you to invest in the products as these deals might be a good deal for you.

Check out Apple Days Sale offers, prices, other discount deals:

* During the sale, people can purchase a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max at a discounted price of Rs 1,23,400. People who will make payments through HDFC cards will get an additional discount as well.

* The sale offers iPhone 13 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 1,13,900.

* iPhone 13 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 75,900 for the 128GB variant. The original price of the phone was Rs 79,900.

* Apart from the Rs 4,000 discount on the iPhone 13, people purchasing the phone from HDFC bank can further avail a discount of Rs 6,000.

*People can purchase iPhone mini for Rs 66,400 during the sale till December 31.

*iPad 9th generation from the Vijay Sales is available at a price of Rs 29,900. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail a discount of Rs 3000.

*People can get their hands on iPad Pro for Rs 67,500 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale till New Year’s Eve.

*The Apple Watch Series 7 was initially launched for Rs 41,900. Now people can purchase the watch for Rs 39,100. An additional discount of Rs 3,000 will be given to people who will purchase the device from an HDFC card.

*AirPods 3rd Gen can be purchased at the discounted price of Rs 17,300 during the sale.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen