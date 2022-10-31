Apple Could Soon Roll Out iOS 16.2 With New Features This December: Reports

After rolling out its various iOS updates including iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16, and Ventura, Apple is expected to launch its all-new iOS 16.2 in mid-December. According to a report by Mac Rumours, Apple might soon roll out iOS 16.2 with all new features including Lock Screen Sleep Widget, Live Activities For TV Sports Games, and Freeform App. It is also expected that Apple may launch a better version of the existing iPad OS as well.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Apple has rolled out the beta version of iOS 16.2 for the developers which clearly hinted that the new update could roll out soon for users worldwide.

Talking about the features, iOS 16,2 will bring a new Sleep widget on the Lock screen for the users. In detail, there can be three widget options: one that displays the amount of time you spent in bed, another that displays a bar chart depicting sleep quality and the larger widget that displays time in bed as well as a visual depiction.

Adding on to that, Freeform is a new Apple program that lets users interact on a single board with drawings, text, videos, pictures, and more with friends and coworkers. Freeform is already accessible to developers and public beta testers, and it will be released alongside iOS 16.2.

Another thing that you could expect is the Live Activities Integration. The integration will help the users to monitor the live games happening in real-time on the lock screen.

Earlier, it was also hinted that the all-new iOS 16.2 would also focus on the accuracy of crash detection that is available in iPhone 14 Pro models. However, it would also take feedback from the user that the detection was accurate or not.