Apple Could Soon Roll Out AR/VR Headset With Next-Gen MacBooks, iPhones And iPads: Report

The California-based technology company Apple could soon bring its Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR) headset in this fall during the annual conference, claims Bloomberg’s, Mark Gurman. However, the company was expected to showcase its much-awaited AR/VR Headset this month but has been subject to delays.

The widely anticipated AR/VR technology from Apple might be unveiled this spring, possibly at the WWDC 2023 event, and deliveries could begin by the end of the year, according to Mark Gurman's newsletter. Additionally, the business is already in the testing stage because Apple has already given selected developers the Reality Pro VR gear for testing and developing third-party apps, claims Burman. This came after the Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo also mentioned the delay of the product’s shipment to the second half of the year.

Regarding the cost, Apple is anticipated to introduce it with a price tag of over $2000. The company is currently hard at setting up resources for the product in order to possibly launch the device on schedule.

The tech giant could soon release Macbooks, including the MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs with marginally better CPU and GPU performance, according to Gurman. Not to mention, the business might shortly release the iMac Pro.

Mark Gurman also affirmed that the recently released Dynamic Island will come standard on all next iPhone models. Even the USB Type-C connector, titanium frame, and haptic volume buttons can be seen on the iPhone 15 Pro. There is even a good chance that the A17 Bionic processor will power all forthcoming smartphones.

With this, Gurman does not believe that Apple would be rolling out any other accessories including phones and watches as the upcoming series will see major updates. This year, Apple will have "fewer major breakthroughs to show off" in both software and hardware, his report stated.