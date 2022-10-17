Apple Confirms 'iPhone 14' Facing SIM Bugs, Asks Users To Wait For New Update

Apple after getting a lot of complaints about the bugs in its iOS 16 confirmed that these bugs are also affecting the SIM in its all-new iPhone 14 series. According to a report by MacRumors, the Apple 14 series users are getting ‘SIM Not Supported’ notifications.

Not only is it limited to the notification, the smartphone completely freezes after getting this pop-up notification. The tech giant has claimed that it is investigating the problem and also mentioned that there are no hardware issues. Furthermore, the company asked the users to keep their software up to date.

Apple has also recommended its users to wait for a while to observe if the pop-up disappears and the phone gets recovered.

The company previously fixed a bug in its iOS 16 updates that prevented some customers from activating new iPhone 14 devices. The iOS 16.0.1 update fixes activation or migration issues faced by new iPhone users which includes the CarPlay and some delayed notification errors.

The company had sent a note to customers stating that, "iOS 16 has known issues that may affect device activation on open Wi-Fi networks. The company also states that there is no official fix at this time and that support staff "should not create a repair (case) for this issue."

Apple with a separate support update said that if any user is facing an issue with messages or Facetime after booting your new iPhone, update to the latest version of iOS to solve the issue.

"iMessage and FaceTime may fail to complete the activation on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Please update to the latest version of iOS to fix this," Apple said.