New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Technology giant Apple is all set to host its special "California Streaming" launch event today to unveil the iPhone 13 series, AirPods 3 and the Apple Watch Series 7, along with new iPads and Macs. The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The upcoming iPhones are widely believed to bring some upgrades. The iPhone 13 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with reportedly no 64GB option for any models. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which would be the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone.

The devices are said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process. The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhones.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Apple’s California Streaming event:

22:20 (IST): Apple Event: Just 10 minutes to go

The Apple launch event will start in another 10 minutes. It is likely to be a two-hour event. Stay tuned!

22:05 (IST): Twitter gets new 'Like' animation

Twitter has added a unique "like" animation for Apple's "California streaming". When you press the heart a luminescent Apple logo graphic turns up before changing into the typical love heart.

21:41 (IST): Apple India Online Store goes down ahead of launch

Apple's India online store goes down ahead of launch, Whenever Apple launches new products this usually happens.

21:30 (IST): Tim Cook shares a post ahead of the launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a tweet ahead of the launch. He wrote "Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon."

Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon. 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/C5V5hiel8F — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2021

Apple iPhone 13: What will be the expected starting price in India?

The new iPhone series typically has a very high premium in India. Last year, the iPhone 12 Pro started at a whopping Rs 1,19,900 and going up to Rs 1,29,900 for the Pro Max. The iPhone 12 started at 79,900 last year, while the 12 mini was the most 'affordable' at Rs 69,900. Given that component costs are going up, and there's a chip shortage plaguing all industries, it won't be surprising if the Apple products are costlier this time.

You can watch the Apple Launch Event LIVE here:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha