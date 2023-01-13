Apple Boss Tim Cook's Salary Slashed By $35 Million, Here's Why

APPLE CEO Tim Cook has taken a $35 million pay cut, or more than 40% of his total compensation, amid challenging global macroeconomic conditions. Cook's pay will be reduced from $84 million in 2022 to $49 million in 2023, according to a new regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reports The Verge.

The equity value adjustment is the sole cause of the salary change. That value was projected to be worth $75 million in 2022. However, because of the recession, that amount falls to $40 million this year. Cook will continue to get a $3 million basic pay and a $6 million cash bonus each year.

The compensation committee on Apple's board "balanced shareholder feedback, Apple's exceptional performance, and Mr. Cook's recommendation to adjust his compensation in light of the feedback received," according to the SEC filing.

"According to the filing, Cook earned $99.4 million in 2022," the report stated. Apple's market cap has dropped $1 trillion from its peak a year ago due to iPhone production challenges in China caused by Covid-related disruptions.

Apple, like many other technology companies, has experienced supply chain issues. Its manufacturing in China has suffered as a result of a new wave of Covid infections in the world's only major economy dealing with such a crisis. While Apple's market value has dropped significantly, other major technology companies have dropped by a greater percentage.

According to the report, Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta's shares have fallen by about 50% and 63%, respectively, over the last year.

Earlier it was reported that Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average employee at Apple.

On the other hand, Apple stated that the median pay for employees in 2021 was at around $68,254, and that it had chosen a new median employee for comparison due to changes in hiring and compensation.

(With agency inputs)