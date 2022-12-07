Apple Announces New 'Karaoke Mode' In Apple Music; Check Details Inside

With a series of new updates, the tech giant Apple has now announced an impressive new feature that will let the user sing with adjustable vocals. The new karaoke mode of Apple named ‘Apple Music Sing’ lets the user sing millions of songs and is integrated with Apple Music. The feature is said to roll out by the end of this month to all the Apple Music subscribers.

Notably, the new mode will include options for user-adjustable vocals, background vocals, and a duet view in addition to showing users lyrics in real-time. With the addition of the mode, the tech giant has increased the number of well-known karaoke songs, duets, choruses, and anthems on the Apple Music platform.

"Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of our service's most popular features," said Oliver Schusser, Apple Music and Beats vice president.

“Because we already know that our users all over the world enjoy singing along to their favourite songs, we wanted to expand this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It's a lot of fun, and our customers will love it," he added.

In terms of the new mode's availability, Apple has announced that Apple Music Sing will be available on all compatible iPhone and iPad models, as well as the new Apple TV 4K.

Recently, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple announced that the tech giant would be producing the ‘Made in America’ chipsets for all the upcoming iPhones, iPads, and other devices. He also mentioned that the chips will be much more advanced than the existing chips.

He stated on Twitter: "Apple silicon enables our users to achieve new levels of performance. Many of these chips will soon be stamped Made in America."

He also mentioned that the company would expand its relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, which is currently producing chipsets for the iPhones.