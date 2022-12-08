Apple Announces End-To-End Encryption To iCloud Backups, Photos And More | Details

The tech giant Apple which is known for its tight security features has announced that it will be adding end-to-end encryption to its iCloud backup. With this announcement, the backup data along with notes and Apple photos will now have an extra layer of protection.

With the announcement of Advanced Data Protection, Apple aims to cover device backups, messages backups, iCloud Drive, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Safari bookmarks, Siri Shortcuts, Voice Memos, and Wallet Passes. However, the iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar are not included on the list because of the need to interoperate with the global email, contacts, and calendar systems.

Apple stated in a blog post that "enhanced security for user’s data in the cloud is more urgently needed than ever," citing research that shows data breaches have more than tripled in the last eight years.

Facetime and the iMessage messaging app are already fully encrypted from beginning to end. However, Apple has now taken steps to prevent data leaks, making it more challenging for hackers and data thieves to do their work.

In addition, Apple has encompassed iMessage Contact Key Verification, a sophisticated security feature.

iMessage Contact Key Verification enables users who face extraordinary digital threats, including as journalists, human rights activists, and government officials, to further confirm that they are only messaging with the people they intend, according to the company's blog post.

Additionally, the tech giant revealed that it would be enhancing two-factor authentication so that users would be able to secure their accounts using hardware keys by the end of the following year.

Apple also made it clear that the Advanced Data Protection for iCloud will first be available for the users in the United States and will be available for the other parts of the globe by the start of 2023.