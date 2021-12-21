New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple is all set to make iPhone 13 in India soon. The leading mobile makers will start the production of its newly launched iPhone 13 series in India as they have already begun its trial production in the Foxconn plant near Chennai.

The commercial productions for the latest model of iPhone 13 for the domestic market of the country are likely from Feb 2022. As per reports of Economics times, " Apple wants its top-selling smartphone models in India. The local production of the iPhone 13 in India will ease the supplies in the country to meet the demands of the customers.

It further states that Apple has secured supply semiconductor chips, which were less in India and its supply now will help the planned expansion in the country. Since the largest demand in India is for iPhone 13, the company does not plan on manufacturing iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max in the country.

Reports further suggest that the iPhone 13 production in India will help Apple in improving supplies of the model into its global markets. Interestingly, Apple already produces iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 at India’s Foxconn play and the second-generation iPhone SE at the Wistron plant in Bengaluru.

As per the report, Apple makes 70 percent of the smartphones it sells in India, which includes the best-selling models including the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE, and soon iPhone 13 will join the list of best-selling smartphones that will be produced in India.

Check iPhone 13 specifications, Price, and more here:

The current price of the specific iPhone 13 model in India Rs 79,900 for the 128 GB variant.

The smartphone offers a 6.1 OLED panel with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 PPI. It also comes with n A15 Bionic chipset, 1.5 hrs of additional battery life than the iPhone 12 and it features a 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.6 aperture and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a faster f/2.4 lens.

Posted By: Ashita Singh