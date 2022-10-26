Apple Agrees To New EU Law Directing Introduction Of USB-C Ports In All Its Devices From 2024

Apple has made an official statement on the EU laws about the dispensing of Type-C ports along with a charger in the box. This came after the EU asked every gadget manufacturer to provide a standard USB-C charging cable for every device by 2024.

During the Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference, the Apple executive mentioned that the company is not happy with the new rules but they do not have any option rather than accepting the new orders. This means Apple would soon be providing chargers along with a Type-C charging port in all its devices rather than the lightning port to customers in Europe.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, stated, "We have no alternative — as we do around the world, [Apple] will comply with local regulations. "We believe that having a government that was not so prescriptive would have been better for the environment and better for our customers."

With the launch of the new generation iPad with Type-C, the tech giant has made it clear that the company is already planning to provide its customers with a Type-C cable soon.

According to a report, Greg Joswiak denied telling any of the specifications when asked about the addition of USB-C in the iPhones. "The Europeans are the ones dictating timing for European customers," he said.

On asking about introducing iMessage to Android devices, the latter said the company would not be looking at such a hefty investment as it would take a huge amount of money to build such a platform.

Recently, both Apple's instant communication platforms Facetime and iMessage faced an outage for almost half an hour. The users face disruptions due to which they could not send or receive messages, or make audio and video calls using the mentioned platforms. However, the issue was resolved by the company.