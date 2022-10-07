Apple 14 Plus Sale Goes Live In India From Today Onwards; Checkout Price And Specifications Here

Now you can get your hands on Apple's flagship Apple iPhone 14 Plus as it goes on sale all across the world including India. With the new iPhone 14 Plus model, Apple has provided a 6.7-inch super bright and sharp screen for all big screen lovers. This bigger screen earlier was limited to ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ models.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Price In India:

In India, Apple has priced its iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 89,900. If you are looking for more storage capacity it is going to cost you Rs 99,990 for 256 GB, and Rs 119,900 for the 512 GB variant. The iPhone 14, its smaller sibling starts at a price of Rs 79,900. However, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s least expensive big-screen phone.

The big and bold iPhone 14 Plus is now available! Get your latest Apple smartphone today and enjoy ₹5 000 Cashback on HDFC Bank Cards and Easy EMI* and additional Exchange bonus up to ₹3 000* at select stores only. Visit the nearest Reliance Digital store now. *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/mcuaFC8c7i — Reliance Digital (@RelianceDigital) October 7, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Specifications:

The iPhone 14 Plus is the larger screen version of the regular iPhone 14 model. However, the battery and the screen size are different from iPhone 14. In fact, Apple has claimed that the iPhone 14 Plus has the ‘best battery life’ as compared to other iPhones. Apple has also provided a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels with 458 pixels per inch.

Talking about the optics, it sports a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and for the first time ever, the front camera has autofocus. It also gets an action mode that removes all the shakiness of the shots while shooting videos, so you need not buy gimbals.

It runs on an A15 Bionic processor and has a notch on the screen, Face ID, 5G, and a variety of storage capacities.

The iPhone 14 Plus is offered in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red colors. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series last month at a high-profile event in Cupertino, California, and opened pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Plus last month only.