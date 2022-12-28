Android Users Can Now Add Images To Google Contacts With 'Illustrations Tool'; Details

The technological giant Google has added a new illustration tool to its contact management service 'Google Contacts' on Android in a new update, allowing users to create a custom profile picture.

With the Google Contacts, a user can sort, check, and combine the contacts, make individualised mailing lists, and send messages quickly to groups of people without having to enter their addresses one at a time. It is developed with an aim of keeping all of your contacts in one place and contacting multiple people at once.

Reportedly, while editing any contact, a new "Google Illustrations" tool is accessible. According to 9To5Google, "Illustrations" appears as the first tab after "Google Photos" and "Device photos". To your knowledge, Gmail has already gained access to the Google Illustrations tool back in September last year. Although the collections have not changed, the tech giant has since then launched more options in each of the sub-categories.

Users can now see a new "Quick crops" feature that shows interesting portions of an image and joins the other colour tools once they have selected an image and are in the editor, added the report.

Recently, the tech giant in Google For India 2022 has announced various innovations which might help the users in their day-to-day tasks including reading the prescription with sloppy handwriting, integration of DigiLocker for saving the official documents, and more. With this, the tech giant also mentioned that it is by far supporting over 7.5 lakh jobs in India.

Google has also announced a slew of new innovations, including the development of fundamental innovations toward the vision of Digital Agriculture in India, the advancement of speech recognition technology for Hinglish speakers, the piloting of a new method to assist those with non-standard speech, and much more.

(With Agency Inputs)