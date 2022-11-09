Android 13 Update: List Of Smartphones That Could Soon See The Latest Update

Numerous phones now have access to Android 13 after Google unveiled its flagship Pixel 7 series at its Made by Google event and announced Android 13 at the same time. Samsung recently revealed that many of its flagship phones now have the most recent software. Not just Samsung, but also Vivo, Oppo, and Oneplus have released Android 13 for their smartphones.

However, there are plenty of phones which still are on the verge of getting Android 13. If you are wondering when your smartphone will get the Android 13 update, the list below might help you.

Here is a list of smartphones that currently run Android 13 and those that will soon receive the update.

Samsung:

Recently, Samsung made an official statement that said they have rolled out a stable update of Android 13 for the flagship phones. After that, the Korean phone manufacturer was seen rolling out the updates for its different smartphones in a phased manner.

Samsung Phones With Android 13:

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The following Galaxy devices will receive Android 13 stable in November:

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Galaxy Quantum 3, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G.

Oppo:

Find X3 Pro, Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno 8 5G, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo A77 5G Reno 7 Z 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo K10, Oppo A96, Oppo A76, Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6 5G.

Other phones are expected to get the update by the end of this month.

Realme:

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 4G, Realme 9 SE 5G, Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i, Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 4G, Realme 8 5G, Realme 8i, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2, Realme GT, Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme GT Neo2, Realme GT Neo2 DBCE, Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Master Explorer Edition.



Rest phones are expected to get Android 13 by mid-November.

Vivo:

Vivo X80, Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1, Vivo Y75 5G, Vivo Y35, Vivo Y22, and Vivo Y22s are expected to get Android 13 by this month.

Only Vivo X80 Pro has got Android 13 till now.

iQoo:

iQOO 9, 9 Pro, iQOO 9T, 9 SE, Neo 6, Z6 Pro, Z6 5G, Z6 4G LTE, iQOO Z5, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7, iQOO Z3 5G, and Z6 Lite 5G are some phones which may soon get the update by the next month.

Oneplus:

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, and the OnePlus 9 5G are phones which have received the Android 13 update and the company is expected to roll out the update for other devices soon.