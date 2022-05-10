New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Google annual developer conference, Google I/O 2022 is around the corner. This year, Google I/O will kick off on May 11 with announcements on the latest Android 13 features along with a bunch of other things. In addition, Google will introduce upgrades to its products, such as Android OS, Chrome OS, Google Play, and Maps, among others. The event will last through May 12 and include a speech from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The Google I/O conference will be held virtually and it is expected that the tech giant will use the platform to launch their mid-range smartphone Google Pixel 6a and Pixel watches. Here's what to expect from the two days of the Google I/O conference:

Android 13

Google is expected to announce the new Android 13 for smartphones as its beta version has already been launched. As per reports, Android 13 will not come with a major design overhaul. The new Android 13 update will let users pick between clock styles on the lock screen. Android 13 update might introduce a new tap-to-transfer (TTT) system that will allow users to pass on media controls to other devices. Google is also said to include Fast Pair natively in Android 13. Reportedly, Android 13 will also bring a new Photo Picker feature which will allow users to share photos and videos securely with other apps.

Pixel 6a

Google is likely to announce its mid-range smartphone which is Google Pixel 6a in the event. The Pixel 6A is expected to have a 90Hz 6.2-inch FHD+ display, according to rumours. It will most likely be powered by Google's own Tensor processor, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is also expected to have a 4,5000mAh battery and run the Android 12 operating system.

Pixel Watch

According to several reports, Google's Pixel Watch could be released in 2022. Reportedly, the Google Pixel Watch will include a circular design, a physical crown, and Fitbit integration. SPO2 tracking, sleep apnea diagnosis, heartbeat alarm, stress tracking, and calorie tracking are among the additional features.

Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable display smartphone, which has been making headlines for quite some time is expected to be launched in the event. The Android 12L operating system is expected to be installed on the device.

New Nest Hub

Google is likely to announce new Nest smart speakers and smart displays. If taking cues from last years conference, the business will unveil a new Nest smart display at Google I/O 2022. According to reports, Nest is planning to release a smart display with a removable screen.

Posted By: Ashita Singh