New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amid escalating tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the central government is all set to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent a notice to the 59 Chinese apps as it "is not satisfied with their responses", news agency IANS quoted people familiar with development as saying.

The Centre had banned 59 Chinese apps in June last year amid standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. The Centre had said that the step was taken "on the basis of credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Later in September last year, the Centre also banned 118 more apps, including popular mobile game PUBG. The apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Notably, the decision to extend the ban comes a day after reports emerged put that a fresh clash erupted between Indian and Chinese troops along at the Naku La sector in Sikkim. Later, the Indian Army said that the 'minor clash' was resolved locally by the officials.

"It's clarified that there was a minor face-off between Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops at Naku La, Sikkim on 20th January. It was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the Army said.

Meanwhile, TikTok, one of the most popular apps in India, has said that it is in talks with the government regarding the notice and "will respond to it as appropriate".

"TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the Government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains to be our topmost priority," a TikTok official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma