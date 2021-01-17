Facing backlash from users over its revised privacy policy, popular messaging app WhatsApp on Sunday used its status feature to communicate its commitment to the privacy of its users.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Facing backlash from users over its revised privacy policy, popular messaging app WhatsApp on Sunday used its status feature to communicate its commitment to the privacy of its users. The status messages, visible to users across the world, communicated that the app remains end-to-end encrypted, and does not share your contacts with its parent company Facebook.

Under the revised privacy policy, the app can collect certain information like your battery level, signal strength or IP address and share them other Facebook-owned companies and third-party apps. The policy has prompted users to switch to alternative messaging platforms, such as Telegram and Signal.

The status put by WhatsApp noted that the app cannot "read or listen to your personal conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted", "cannot see your location", and "doesn't share your contact with Facebook."

On the other hand, the data that the company will share with other Facebook companies under the revised policies include: Your IP address, account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, services-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) while using the app, and mobile device information, (such as the battery level, signal strength).

Earlier, the company had made it mandatory for users to accept before February 8, 2021 if you wish to continue using your account. Following the backlash, it has now announced a delay of three months in its planned privacy update. The delay is aimed to give users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of the app.

"We're now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on WhatsApp. We'll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," WhatsApp's blog post read.

