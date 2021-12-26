New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: US-based e-commerce firm Amazon has announced the year-end sale called Smartphone and TV upgrade sale. People can avail bumper discounts and exciting offers on mobile phones including Redmi, Samsung Galaxy, and the OnePlus series during the sale. The Amazon year-end sale, which went live on December 25, will end on December 31.

The website is offering exciting offers on Redmi 9A, Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M Series, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, OnePlus Nord CE, and others.

Apart from deals and discounts, the sale is also offering bank discounts. During the sale, prime members of the website can avail of offers such as a six-month free screen replacement and additional months of no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Check out these five deals on phones which you shouldn’t miss during the Amazon sale:

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

One can purchase the phone for Rs 24,500 during the Amazon year-end sale. People who will buy the smartphone through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,500. People who want to exchange their old smartphone can get it at Rs 19, 950.

The Redmi Note 10S

The smartphone is available for customers at Rs 14,999 during the Amazon sale. People can get a discount of Rs 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Apart from that, buyers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,950.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

People can get the smartphone for Rs 24,999 during the Amazon sale. While purchasing the phone through ICICI Bank Credit Cards buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 1500. If buyers will exchange their old smartphones, they can get an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,950

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB)

The smartphone is available at a cost of Rs 29,999 during the Amazon sale. People can avail Rs 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Buyers can get an additional discount of up to Rs 16,950 in exchange for their old phone.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB)

The smartphone is available for Rs 29,000 during the Amazon sale. People will also get an additional discount of Rs 2,500. The sale offers an EMI of Rs Rs 1,412 for the device. Buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 3000 on the transaction during ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card).

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen