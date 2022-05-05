New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: E-commerce platform Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on a range of mobile phones, laptops smart TVs, wearables, electronics, and audio products. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. The platform is offering instant discounts of up to 10 per cent on purchases to customers with bank cards of ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and RBL Bank.

Here take a look at the best tech deals that Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is offering:

Smart Phones

iPhone 13 - The iPhone 13, is listed for Rs 64,900 onwards on Amazon. Apart from this, buyers will also be able to buy the iPhone 13 in exchange at a discount of up to Rs 12,650, which can potentially bring the price further down to Rs 52,250 during the Amazon Summer 2022 sale.

OnePlus 10R - The OnePlus 10R is available at a discounted price of Rs Rs 36,999 on Amazon. During the Summer 2022 sale, the OnePlus 10R is available for a flat Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Apart from this, buyers can also leverage an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,650, which will vary depending on the old smartphone’s price. With the exchange, however, users can potentially bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 22,349.

iQoo Z6 Pro - The iQoo Z6 Pro is available at a price of Rs 23,999 on Amazon. During the Summer 2022 sale, buyers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount, and ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail a Rs 3,000 discount. These two discounts will bring the price of the iQoo Z6 Pro down to Rs 19,999 - a Rs 4,000 discount.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G - Priced at Rs 19,999 on Amazon, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available with a flat Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 17,999. Apart from this, there is an exchange offer where you can bring the price down by another potential Rs 14,650

LAPTOPS

Mi Notebook Pro - The Mi Notebook Pro is listed at Rs 53,990 on Amazon. Apart from this, there is a Rs 1,500 flat discount for ICICI Bank Credit Card users, and there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,100 on trading your old laptop. Both these discounts, if availed, will bring the laptop’s price down to Rs 34,390 potentially.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Rs 40,990 on Amazon. During the Summer 2022 Sale, users can avail a flat Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and there is a Rs 18,100 exchange offer. Both offers, if availed, will bring the laptop’s price down to Rs 21,390.

Asus VivoBook 14 - The Asus VivoBook 14 with Intel Core i5 processor is priced at Rs 48,990 on Amazon. The laptop is available with a Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,100 off on the laptop.

Dell Vostro 3405 - The Dell Vostro 3405, priced at Rs 37,990 on Amazon is available at a flat Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. There is also a Rs 18,100 sticker price, which can potentially bring the price down to Rs 19,890.

Televisions

Redmi 32-inch Smart TV

The Redmi 32-inch Smart TV is available for Rs. 13,999. Customers making the purchase can avail a coupon discount of Rs. 500 and up to Rs. 1,500 on various debit, credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 5,599.

Samsung Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD

This Samsung TV is available for a 40% of discount, letting you save almost ₹20,910. Crystal 4K Series TV is available at 43, 50, 55, and 65-inches. You can also exchange it for old TV and avail the promising discount. Additionally, it is available at no-cost EMI, cashback, and coupons worth ₹1550.

Posted By: Ashita Singh