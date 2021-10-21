New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: One of the most affordable OTT platforms -- Amazon Prime Videos -- is all set to increase the price of its Prime membership by 50 per cent in India. Apart from that, the OTT platform will also revise its price of monthly and quarterly Prime plans.

Now with the revised pricing, a user has to pay Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 999 for the annual subscription for Amazon prime membership. This new change will leave many users unhappy as Amazon prime was one of the most budget-friendly OTT platforms compared to plans offered by streaming rivals like Netflix, Apple, Flipkart, and more.

Plan Current Price New Price Monthly Rs. 129 Rs. 179 Quarterly Rs. 329 Rs. 459 Yearly Rs.999 Rs. 1,499 Prime Young Adult Monthly Rs. 89 (Rs. 90 cashback) Rs. 64 (Rs. 65 cashback) Prime Young Adult Quarterly Rs. 229 (Rs. 230 cashback) Rs. 164 (Rs. 165 cashback) Prime Young Adult Yearly Rs. 499 (Rs. 500 cashback) Rs. 749 (Rs. 750 cashback)

The change in pricing will be implemented very soon for users. However, Amazon is yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact dates when the new prices will be implemented.

“Since the launch five years ago in IN, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers,” the spokesperson, as quoted by Gadgets 360 said.

Meanwhile, people who are using the OTT subscription at the existing price can continue with it till the price changes. Once the price of the subscription changes a user has to renew their membership at the new price. The company has not given a reason behind the sudden price hike but, it is likely due to its high demand in the country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen