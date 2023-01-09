Amazon Sale 2023: Get Massive Discounts On These Phones And Laptops

Here is a list of gagdets that are a part of Amazon Sale 2023. (Image-Unsplash)

AMAZON, a popular e-commerce platform, has announced the Republic Day Sale, which will be its biggest sale of the season. The sale is expected to begin on January 19, 2023, and end on January 22, 2023.

There will be massive discounts on offer including the electronics including the iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Realme, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more. Additionally, there will be sales on the accessories too including fancy phone covers, charging cables, power banks, adapters, and more.

The users can get their hands on the products with instant discounts, cash backs, offers on credit cards, and use EMI options but with certain terms and conditions.

The "Prime Phone Party" sale, on the other hand, is now active and provides savings of up to 40% on products from manufacturers like Realme, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more.

Here is the list of products that are on sale on Amazon right now:

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)

MRP: Rs 79,900

Offer Price: Rs 61,999

Discount: 22%

Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM):

MRP: Rs 15,999

Offer Price: Rs 12,999

Discount: 19%

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage):

MRP: Rs 14,999

Offer Price: Rs 11,999

Discount: 20%

Tecno Phantom X2 5G (Moonlight Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

MRP: Rs 51,999

Offer Price: Rs 39,999

Discount: 23%

Realme Narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

MRP: Rs 15,999

Offer Price: Rs 12,999

Discount: 19%

OPPO A77 (Sunset Orange, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

MRP: Rs 19,999

Offer Price: Rs 15,998

Discount: 20%

Not only limited to this but there are also massive discounts on the segment-leading laptops as well. We have listed some of them below:

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop:

MRP: Rs 99,900

Offer Price: Rs 87,900

Discount: 12%

ASUS VivoBook 15:

MRP: Rs 33,990

Offer Price: Rs 25,490

Discount: 25%

HP 14s, 11th Gen

MRP: Rs 47,206

Offer Price: Rs 38,490

Discount: 18%

Acer Extensa 15

MRP: Rs 41,999

Offer Price: Rs 34,757

Discount: 17%

Dell Inspiron

MRP: 41,900

Offer Price: Rs 58,229

Discount: 28%