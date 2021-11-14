New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amazon Prime has rolled out a new clip-sharing feature for its app that would allow iOS users to share their liked content. The feature will allow sharing a particular scene or clip from the movie, show that you wish to show it to your friends.

Earlier, the app doesn't allow screen sharing due to its privacy policy but now the users can share timed clips of their favourite Amazon Prime movie, shows with friends and family.

The platform will share a video clip of up to 30 seconds from Prime Video. The video clips can be shared on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and can also be sent as direct messages. However, the feature is only available on selected movies and shows like The Boys, The Wilds, and Invincible Episode One.

However, the platform will add more titles in the coming days. Currently, the feature is limited to iOS users in the US only but is likely that the feature might get rolled out in other countries too.

“With X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips from select Amazon Original series with friends and family on social media, or via direct message. From the first scene in Season One of The Boys to the first time Toni and Shelby meet in The Wilds, to that jaw-dropping reveal at the end of Invincible Episode One, and the many adventures of Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman in Fairfax, there are plenty of snackable scenes to share,” Amazon noted in a blog post.

Here, Know how to use the clip-sharing feature:

-A 'Share a Clip' button has been added to the screen, users can find the button while watching any movie or show on the App.

- After clicking it, the show will pause and an edit clip window will appear.

-Prime will generate a 30-second clip of your liking of the video. You can move the clip forward or backward to fine-tune. You’ll also be able to preview it before sharing it.

-When finished, tap the share icon on the screen to upload the clip on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Posted By: Ashita Singh