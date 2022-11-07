Amazon Prime Video Announces Only-Mobile Plan For Smartphone Users; To Cost Rs 599/Year

Amazon Prime has introduced a brand-new mobile plan for its users, following Netflix. Only mobile devices can be used with the Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan. A single-user mobile plan with a yearly cost of Rs 599 will be offered to users across India.

The Prime Video mobile edition is a significant step towards making premium entertainment available in all languages as widespread as smartphones in the nation, according to Amazon. The business also stated that customers can choose a mobile subscription through either the official website or the Google Play Store app.

Users of the mobile version can stream content in standard definition (SD) quality and can access Prime Video's enormous library of Indian and foreign films, Amazon Originals, live cricket, and many other things.

The tech giant intends to broaden the mobile audience it has created in partnership with Bharti Airtel by announcing this plan.

"Prime Video has experienced tremendous growth in India over the past six years. We are thrilled to introduce the annual plan for Prime Video Mobile Edition, which is in line with our mission to increase access to high-quality entertainment for all Americans. When we introduced this world-first innovation through a telecom association last year, Indian consumers responded with incredible enthusiasm. Building on that success, we are now expanding its access by making it directly available for subscription through Prime Video's app and website," said Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of Prime Video India, in a statement.

Prior to this, only subscribers to the Airtel network could access the mobile version of Amazon Prime Video, which had been unveiled in partnership with Bharti Airtel last year. Users can stream SD-quality Amazon Prime videos with the plan, which costs Rs 89 per month.