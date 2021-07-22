Amazon Prime Sale is just around the corner and the website is giving heavy discounts. This is a great chance to get your hand on the best brand smartwatches on budget. We bring 5 smartwatches under Rs 20,000 that you can consider.

Amazon Prime Sale is just around the corner and the website is giving heavy discounts. This is a great chance to get your hand on the best brand smartwatches on budget. We bring 5 smartwatches under Rs 20,000 that you can consider. The Amazon Prime Sale will be live from July 26 to 27.

Amazfit GTS 2

The Amazfit GTS 2 which costs Rs 12,999 offers a set of amazing features, which include built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, 3GB of internal storage for music, and an AMOLED display to go with it all.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

Samsung, which is one of the sturdy and most loving brands, is offering you its watch Active 2 4G (44mm). The watch comes with a bright 1.4-inch display and 4G connectivity. On the other hand, the processor of the watch is the dual-core Exynos 9110 SoC under the hood which is paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The price of the gadget is rs 16945 and it supports Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, and GPS. The battery life is 340mAh and it runs on Tizen OS 4.0 with One UI 1.5 on top and it is IP68 rated. Not only that but it has also an embedded SIM, which allows its users to switch on to 4G networks directly.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

Huawei Watch GT 2 is priced at Rs 22,538 however, the watch comes in two variants - 42mm and 46mm. The watch runs on an in-house Kirin A1 processor and has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. The best feature of the watch is that is waterproof up to 5 ATM. The watch enables the feature of tracking outdoor runs because of its GPS feature. It also has a Bluetooth 5.1

Since the watch runs proprietary software, one can pair it with both Android 4.4 (or later) and iOS 9 or up. On the other hand, the 46mm variant is also capable of receiving calls over Bluetooth.

Oppo Watch (46mm)

The price of the Oppo Watch (46mm) is Rs 18,990. It comes with a 1.91-inch screen and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. While talking about the battery life of the watch then it has a bigger 430mAh battery. The watch comes with Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support and is water-resistant up to 5ATM.

On the other hand, the watch has an in-built GPS, GLONASS, A-GPS, and support for NFC. If you are looking for a watch that is similar in design to apple then this one is the best in the market.

Fitbit Versa 2

If you are a fitness freak then this watch is the best for you. Priced at Rs 13,695, the Fitbit Versa 2 comes with a heart rate sensor and also tracks your sleep. The watch has a colour AMOLED touchscreen and supports Amazon's Alexa. One can accept and reject the calls from the watch, however, it does not have a call feature. The feature of quick replying to messages is only available for Android.

On the other hand, the watch does not support in-built GPS so to connect your smartwatch you have to pair it up with your smartphone's GPS.

