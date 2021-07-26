At Jagran English, we have enlisted the smartphones and gadgets that seem to have ‘steal the deal’ reputation.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amazon Prime Day sale is live in India after initially being postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusively available for Prime Members only. The popular e-commerce platform is offering premium smartphones at steep low prices. Here at Jagran English, we have enlisted the smartphones and gadgets that seem to have ‘steal the deal’ reputation.

iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

Apple iPhone 12 is available at Rs. 67,999 against its usual price of Rs. 79,900. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 13,400 as an additional instant discount if you choose to exchange your old smartphone.

iPhone 11 (Rs. 47,999)

Apple iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 47,999 from its usual price of 54,900 if bought on Amazon during its Prime Day sale. Users can opt for no-cost EMI with major credit card operators as well as an exchange offer featuring a decrease of up to Rs 13,400 in the prices.

OnePlus 9 5G (Rs. 45,999)

There is no direct discount on OnePlus 9 5G nut one can receive a discount of Rs 4,000 at checkout through a checkbox-based. One can also exchange the existiting smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,400.

HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 66,490)

The all too powerful and popular among the gamers, HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch laptop is down to Rs. 66,490 against its typical price of Rs. 77,549 during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale this week.

If the exchange offer is also set straight then one can claim another Rs 18,150 discount from the listed price. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5-4600H and supported by 8GB of RAM, HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma