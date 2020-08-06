The two-day shopping event on Amazon is exclusively for the Prime Members. On the other hand, Flipkart sale will be open until August 10.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicked off on Thursday. The two platforms are competing to offer the best deals on a wide range of product categories, including smartphones, home appliances, home decor, and more. The two-day shopping event on Amazon is exclusively for the Prime Members. On the other hand, Flipkart sale will be open until August 10. Here is a list of 7 best deals of the day you should check out on the two platforms.

1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) on Amazon



Echo Dot is a hands-free voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa. Amazon is selling this compact version of its original Echo at the price of Rs 2,249.

2. Infinity (JBL) Glide 501 Bluetooth Headset on Flipkart

Originally priced at 3,499, Flipkart is offering a whooping 65% discount on JBL’s Infinity Glide 501 wireless bluetooth headset. Listen to stellar quality music by buying these headphones for as low as Rs 1,199.

3. Apple iPhone 11 on Amazon



Originally priced at Rs 68,300, Amazon is offering iPhone 11 (64 GB), one of the latest editions of smartphones by Apple, at the price of Rs 59,900. This may be your change to finally own an iPhone.

4. Mi televisions on Flipkart

Own a smart television for as low as Rs 11,999. Flipkart is offering impressing discounts on the budget smart android TVs from Mi. Also available are impressive discounts on other budget smart TV brands like Realme and Vu.

5. Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones on Amazon

Amazon is offering the digital noise cancelling headphones from Sony at a heavily discounted price of Rs 19,990. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation. Other features include: Voice assistance and smart listening.

6. Bluetooth home theatre from F&D and Philips on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering impressive discounts on a range of bluetooth home theatres by F&D and Philips. You can buy convertible 80 W Bluetooth Home Theatre from Philips at a price of Rs 5,999.

7. LG 260 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator on Amazon

Own a frost free double door refrigerator from LG with a 260 Litre capacity at a discounted price of Rs 23,990 under the Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja