New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Flipkart Big Savings Days sales kicked off on Thursday, promising attractive discounts on various product categories, including those that have been in excessive demand due to the emergence of work from home culture.

Here is a list of best smartphone deals you want to check out on the two platforms.



1. Apple iPhone 11 on Amazon



Originally priced at Rs 68,300, Amazon is offering iPhone 11 (64 GB), one of the latest editions of smartphones by Apple, at the price of Rs 59,900. This year’s new iPhone models have been delayed for a few weeks, and if you cannot wait to get your hands on the latest edition, go for the one launched last year.

2. Motorola Razr on Flipkart

Originally priced at a whooping 1,49,000, Motorola Razr (128 GB) is one of the most expensive smartphones available in the market. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 20,000 on this revolutionary foldable device, selling it at 1,29,000. The price is same for both Razr Gold and Noir black variants.

3. Samsung Galaxy S10 on Amazon



Launched in 2019, Samsung Galaxy S10 remains a powerful and attractive phone even though its successor S20 has been launched with 5G capabilities. Originally priced at 71,000, Amazon is selling the device at a modest Rs 44,999, with the no-cost EMI option available.

4. iPhone XR on Flipkart

Originally priced at 52,500, the 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone XR has been listed for as low as Rs 44,999 under the Flipkart Big Savings Day. XR is one of the cheapest smartphones offered by Apple in its current lineup. So, get your hands on an iPhone for as low as 44,999.

5. One Plus 8 on Amazon



Here’s a smartphone offering a a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with sloping sides, 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM for a price as low as Rs 41,999 under the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja