Amazon May Launch These New Products In India

Amazon launched 11 new devices which include a 75-inch TV, Amazon Alexa, Kindle, and other devices during a big event held outside India. However, we are not clear whether these devices will make it to the Indian market or not. We believe most of them will make their way if not now, maybe later in this year.

Here’s is the list of devices that were introduced in the event:

Echo Dot Speakers (5th Generation):

Two Echo Dot Speakers were launched during the event- one with the clock and one without. It comes with enhanced audio, temperature sensors, and even gesture controls. We believe that this device will definitely make it to the Indian Markets.

The New Powerful Echo Studio:

One of the most loved and expensive speakers also got an update. It will be offered with improved audio quality.

New Echo Dot speakers for kids:

This is specially designed for children and is offered in two designs- owl-shaped and dragon-shaped. It contains many features which may help children to learn and enjoy as well.

All-New Echo Auto For Cars:

This is definitely going to make your non-smart car smarter. It has five built-in microphones and its design has been changed. There is a very high chance that you may see this product in the Indian market because the last generation was available in the market.

New Fire TV Cube:

The new Fire TV Cube comes with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, making it 20% more powerful than its predecessor. You can simply switch by saying "Alexa, switch to DTH" instead of manually changing and browsing channels from compatible set-top box providers by asking Alexa. It has been launched in India and will cost you Rs 13,999.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro:

Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a new premium remote with a remote find function to make it easier for customers to find their lost remote. Additionally, Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlit buttons that automatically light up when the remote is selected in low-light conditions. It will cost you around Rs.2500.

Kindle Scribe: Comes with stylus support

Amazon has changed the Kindle device lineup by adding Kindle Scribe. As the name explains, the e-book reader can be used for writing as well. The Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch display and works with Amazon’s Basic Pen and Premium Pen. However, we feel it is unlikely to come to India.

Amazon 75-inch and 65-inch QLED TVs

Amazon has launched top-notch big-screen TVs. The two QLEd TVs will be seen in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes and also have ambient light sensors. Amazon launched its low-end TVs in India earlier, but whether the premium TVs will come to India is a great question to ask.